Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian’s Skincare Brand

Boss babe! Kim Kardashian might be expanding her beauty empire. In March 2021, the 40-year-old star filed a trademark for a skincare brand, named “SKKN by Kim.”

The soon-to-be lawyer, who already has her namesake makeup brand KKW Beauty, filed a trademark for a handful of beauty products as well as beauty services — evidently keeping her options open.

Salon, skincare, nail and hair services are among a few of the potential business ventures, making Us question if Kardashian is looking to open a spa-like franchise.

That’s not all though! The documents, which were submitted on March 30, 2021, contained a total of 19 filings for “various goods and services” under SKNN BY KIM.

The list included nail and beauty products, tools and accessories, vitamin and supplements, candles, hair accessories and skin cosmetics, to name a few.

“It’s no surprise that Kim is coming out with a skincare line. She’s been talking about her passion for skincare especially over the past 6 to 8 months,” a source tells Us Weekly.

A skincare business — whether it be in the form of beauty services or products — would be a natural next step for the mogul, who earned a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List on Tuesday, April 6.

Kardashian has not only proved her success in the makeup and fragrance realm with KKW, but she’s also proved to be a savvy strategist, selling 20 percent of KKW Beauty to City Inc. for $200 million in 2020.

Working in the skincare space also run in the family. Not only does younger sister Kylie Jenner have Kylie Skin, but momager Kris Jenner also plans on launching a line of anti-aging skincare in the near future.

“About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line … I had some samples made up. So I do have a skincare line that I love that’s ready to go,” the 65-year-old matriarch told The Wall Street Journal in a March 2021 interview.

That said, she not jumping into a launch, adding that she’ll release the line “when the time is right, a year from now, maybe two.”

Buzz about Jenner’s potential line started in February 2021 when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star trademarked Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.

Us Weekly reached out to Kim Kardashian about the potential skincare line, she had no comment.