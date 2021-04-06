Kim Kardashian Named a Billionaire Amid Kanye West Divorce

There’s another billionaire in the Kardashian-Jenner family. Kim Kardashian earned a spot on Forbes’ World’s Billionaires List on Tuesday, April 6, amid her divorce from Kanye West.

The business outlet reports that the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is worth $1 billion amid the success of KKW Beauty and Skims. According to Forbes, which noted that Kardashian also cashes in for KUWTK, endorsement deals and other investments, the Selfish author’s net worth increased after she sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million in 2020. (Kylie Jenner, who previously feuded with Forbes over her billionaire status, made a killing selling 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics to the beauty conglomerate too.)

Kardashian’s estranged husband, West, was previously named a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020. Last month, Bloomberg reported that the 43-year-old rapper’s Yeezy brand is now valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion, skyrocketing the Grammy winner’s total worth to an estimated $6.6 billion, per the outlet.

While it’s safe to say the former couple have plenty of money, sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian made an effort to sort out their assets before she filed for divorce in February.

“Her financial advisors to figure out an exit plan that would be best for her whole family,” one source said in January. “Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone. Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially.”

Another insider told Us at the time that Kardashian had high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser on retainer since July 2020.

“Kim wants the divorce settlement finalized before formally filing,” a second source previously told Us, noting that “settlement talks” were “ongoing.”

Kardashian and West tied the knot in 2014 and share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

Earlier this month, the reality TV personality celebrated her first major holiday without West, spending Easter Sunday with her sisters at mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. While the musician was noticeably missing from Kris’ gifts for the family, Kardashian supported West by wearing two different pairs of Yeezy shoes during the holiday.