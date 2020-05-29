No one can deny that the Kardashian-Jenner family is successful — and rich — but exactly how wealthy are Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and more members of the famous family? It’s up for debate, according to Forbes.

The business magazine has been compiling a list of the richest, most powerful and influential celebrities since 1999. Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who was married to Lamar Odom at the time, made their debut on the list in 2012.

Following Khloé’s divorce from the Los Angeles Lakers star, she dropped off, but Kim’s star continued to rise. In 2016, Forbes put the Kim Kardashian: Hollywood creator on the cover of the magazine for her successful video game, which generated $160 million in two years.

“I became really intrigued with the tech world,” Kim, who pocketed $45 million of the revenue, told the magazine at the time. “I realized this is really going to be then next cycle of my career and this is what I want to focus on.”

According to Forbes, Kim’s success inspired mom Kris Jenner and the Jenner PR team to campaign for Kylie to land a feature in the publication. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family launched her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2016. While Kylie’s team allegedly tried to score her the top spot on the Celebrity 100 list in 2017, it wasn’t until 2018 when she earned a cover story.

Less than a year later, Forbes declared Kylie the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the world.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Kylie told Forbes in March 2019. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

After selling 51 percent of her cosmetics brand to Coty for $600 million in November 2019, Kylie received the honor again in March 2020.

That May, however, Forbes stripped the Life of Kylie alum of the honor, alleging Kylie and members of her team have lied about company figures and forged tax returns to “look even richer.”

Kylie denied Forbes‘ claims. Scroll through for a complete timeline: