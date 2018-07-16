No time for haters! Kim Kardashian spoke out in a new interview about the backlash her sister Kylie Jenner faced after landing the cover of Forbes magazine for being on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire.

“I really didn’t get it, because she is ‘self-made’ — we are all ‘self-made,’” Kardashian, 37, told Refinery29. “What, because we came from a family that has had success? To me, that doesn’t really make sense. … I know so many people like that [who] haven’t turned out to be as successful as Kylie. If anything, I’ve seen the complete opposite.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added that she is proud of Jenner, 20, for taking “an insecurity of hers and [figuring] out how to make a really successful business off of it.” (The beauty mogul famously started getting lip injections at the age of 17 before launching her Kylie Cosmetics company, which is now valued at nearly $800 million, according to Forbes.)

Kardashian told the website that “not one” of her famous siblings have “ever depended on our parents for anything besides advice.” She added, “That’s how I lived my life with my dad [the late Robert Kardashian]. He never gave me anything. … Nobody works harder than my sisters and my mom [Kris Jenner].”

Some people were quick to criticize Forbes for calling Kylie a “self-made” woman on its latest cover. Dictionary.com even threw some shade in a tweet posted on Wednesday, July 11: “Self-made means having succeed in life unaided. Used in a sentence: Forbes says that Kylie Jenner is a self-made woman.” Many of Kylie’s fans came to her defense on Twitter, while Instagram celebrity Josh “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100 million and therefore make her a billionaire.

The Life of Kylie star has not addressed the backlash herself, but she told Forbes that she does not plan on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, she said she hopes to pass down her business to her daughter, Stormi, 5 months, one day “if she’s into it.”

Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, has the same wish for his clothing line. “He wants one of our kids [North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 6 months] to work at Yeezy and take over,” she told Refinery29. “Luckily, we have a lot of kids.”

