GoFundMe Page Seeks $100 Million to Make Kylie Jenner a Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is the “$900 Million Cosmetics Queen,” but fans want to take her all the way to $1 billion. On the heels of a Forbes cover story heralding the 20-year-old’s net worth and declaring she’s “set to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire,” comedian Josh Ostrovsky launched a GoFundMe campaign to officially get the reality star to 10 figures.

Ostrovsky, known as The Fat Jewish on Instagram, launched the campaign on Thursday, July 12. “Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking,” he wrote on the campaign page. “I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars.”

So far, only 29 people have contributed in 24 hours for a whopping $268 toward the goal. GoFundMe does note, however, that the campaign is trending.

Meanwhile, other people online are taking issue with the Forbes story, specifically the characterization of Jenner as “self-made.”

“Calling Kylie Jenner self-made without acknowledging anywhere the incredible headstart she had is what allows people to turn around and look at poor people and ask them why they haven’t become billionaires yet,” tweeted one commenter. “Her story is not inspiring or motivating for anyone.”

“Kylie Jenner is not ‘self-made’ at all,” wrote a second person. “This is the problem with talking about successful people in America. We act like they did it by themselves when that’s never the case. And, with people like the Kardashians/Jenners, they were always rich.”

Even Dictionary.com took a shot at the Forbes cover. “Self-made means having succeeded in life unaided,” the website tweeted.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!