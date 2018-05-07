Since giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster (dad is rapper Travis Scott) in early February 2018, Kylie Jenner has taken her new mom life and kicked her style up a notch. No longer in hiding (she famously kept her pregnancy secret by largely avoiding photographers), she’s now back in the limelight and seemingly having a blast dressing for it. While the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has always been into uber glamorous styles and regular shuts down the red carpet, the 20-year-old beauty entrepreneur has added an atheleisure edge to her already fabulous vibe.

Not only was the new mom an early member of #TracksuitNation, regularly donning sporty two piece numbers, but she’s also taken on spandex looks championed by big sis Kim Kardashian on-the-reg. Oh, and Kylie? She’s making cargo pants cool again. From her designer label mommy and me looks to her head to toe Alexander Wang catsuit, see Kylie Jenner’s most epic fashion moments since becoming a mother for the first time.