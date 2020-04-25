Kanye West Is Officially a Billionaire — But Disagrees With Forbes’ Amount

Kanye West has been declared a billionaire by Forbes, but the rapper claims the magazine downplayed his actual net worth.

Forbes valued the Grammy winner, 42, at $1.3 billion, making him the hip hop industry’s second billionaire after pal Jay-Z. However, West insisted that his net worth is actually much higher. Forbes reports that the “Power” rapper corrected the publication, writing them in a text, “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

The majority of West’s wealth comes from his Yeezy sneaker line, which Forbes estimates is worth $1.26 billion. The “I Love It” rapper’s GOOD Music label and the rights to his discography were valued at $90 million. West’s other financial assets include $81 million in property and $21 million in land. Overall, the Illinois native has $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.

The “Stronger” rapper hasn’t shied away from flaunting his wealth and has gifted his wife, Kim Kardashian, plenty of extravagant gifts over the years — including a $1.4 million diamond Lorraine Schwartz choker to celebrate the birth of their daughter North, now 6. The couple are also the parents of son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 11 months.

West joins the ranks of the richest people in the world alongside his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, whom Forbes named the youngest self-made billionaire for the second consecutive year on April 8. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, was first given the honor in March 2019 at the age of 21.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Jenner told Forbes at the time. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

The title sparked controversy for the makeup mogul with people wondering if the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner deserved to be described as “self-made.” The Life of Kylie alum defended herself while speaking to Interview Germany in March 2019.

“I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15,” Kylie told the publication at the time. “I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.”