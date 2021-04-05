Kim Kardashian Wears Yeezy Slides on Easter Amid Kanye West Divorce

Keeping up with Kanye! While Kanye West may have been absent from his family’s Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 4, Kim Kardashian still made a point to show her support for for the singer by wearing 2 pairs of Yeezys throughout the day.

The fashion choice may come as a surprise, as Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce from West on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage.

While there was certainly no shortage of sexy bikini photos or behind-the-scenes photos of over-the-top Easter baskets, the reality star also took to Instagram to share a few snaps from her midday workout.

In the post, which she captioned, “Happy Easter everyone,” the lawyer-to-be wore a yellow workout set, complete with matching bra and leggings.

But the part of the gym-ready ensemble that piqued Stylish’s interest? The unreleased Yeezy 450 Slide “Ophani” in yellow, which features curves along the bottom, as well as a bridge like structure over the top.

Even though West wasn’t in Calabasas to celebrate Easter with kids North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, it seems Kardashian still kept her ex top-of-mind by wearing a pair of his brand’s shoes.

She went as far as slipping into a second pair of Yeezy shoes later in the day. In typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, the family had a large celebration for the holiday, complete with a golf outing to boot.

Kris Jenner surprised her kids with matching golf clubs, golf carts and lessons. “Oh, my gosh. I just woke up on this Easter Sunday and came into the kitchen. And my mom treats Easter like it’s Christmas, you guys have no idea,” Kardashian said in a series of Instagram Stories.

“Look what she got all of us. Oh, my God, you guys, we’re gonna be golfers. This is so cute! Of course, she had to get one for herself too so we can al match,” the KKW Beauty founder says, referencing their monogrammed golf bags.

During the family golf outing, Kardashian gave a glimpse of her holiday outfit via Instagram Stories. And get this: She wore yet another pair of Yeezy shoes!

She paired white Yeezy Foam Runner’s with a Givenchy olive-colored bondage dress. In the video, which only showed the lower half of her body, Kardashian tagged both Givenchy and the brand’s creative director Matthew Williams.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did not tag Yeezy or Kanye West.