Say goodbye to KKW Beauty! Well, temporarily that is. On Thursday, July 6, Kim Kardashian announced that she would be “shutting down” her brand’s website to give her label a refresh.

“To our loyal customers, It all started with a contour kit and expanded to eyes, lips, body and many incredible collections over the past four years,” the 40-year-old beauty boss, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, started off her Instagram Stories.

The star, who first launched her brand 2017, went on to explain that she would be “shutting down” her website on August 1st. That said, she plans to bring back her company eventually — and with a makeover.

Kardashian explained that the makeup line will return “under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look.”

She continued: “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

The reality star, who sold 20 percent of KKW Beauty to Coty Inc. for $200 million in 2020, also explained that the relaunch will allow customers to “purchase my beauty and cosmetic offerings in all categories from one single website.”

Kardashian not only has makeup under the KKW Beauty umbrella, but also has KKW Fragrance, which most recently launched a collaboration in partnership with Jeff Letham.

“Thank you so much for being on this incredible journey with me, and I promise we won’t be gone for too long. xo, Kim Kardashian West,” she concluded her message.

In anticipation of the shut down, the website is offering 20 to 75 percent off site wide, while supplies last.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts, taking to the comments section on KKW Beauty’s official Instagram, where Kardashian’s statement was shared in a grid post.

Many believed that the switch up was in an effort to drop the “West” from the brand name. One person wrote, “Get it girl. Lose that ‘West.’” Another questioned: “Are you dropping the W?”

Kardashian shaking up her empire seems timely, as the mogul recently filed for 21 trademarks under the name “SKKN BY KIM” earlier this year.

“SKKN BY KIM” covers a range of categories, from skincare services and hair tools to children’s entertainment and makeup products. In addition, the name covered a variety of products for a home goods line. And, according to a source close to Kardashian, the star will be pursuing a brand in the decor arena.

“Kim will be ready to announce the first drop of her home line in a couple weeks,” the source told Us Weekly last month. “It’s been something she’s been working on for over a year now.”

The source added that she plans to “launch several candles, room scents, throws and decorative items and then will be launching furniture for every room in the home.”