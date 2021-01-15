Now that’s a Valentine’s Day outfit! Kim Kardashian slays in a seriously sexy peek-a-boo jumpsuit for her latest KKW Fragrance campaign.

On Wednesday, January 13, the 40-year-old personality took to Instagram to share a series of pics from the Metallic Hearts fragrance promo. In many of the images, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dons a crazy hot pink jumpsuit that has cutouts that reach from the curve of her hips to the top of her backside. We’ve seen a lot of cutout designs in our days of celebrity style reporting, but never have we seen anything quite this unique and revealing.

Turns out, the piece is a custom-made LaQuan Smith rose gold jumpsuit that’s a variation of the designer’s look 15 from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection. “Fit to perfection,” the designer captioned an Instagram post of the look on Wednesday.

But this isn’t the only LaQuan Smith number the brand founder wore for the shoot. She also rocked a gold and silver corset top with biker pants from the designers same Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

With her hair pulled back into a tight, high pony, courtesy of her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton, her infamous curves truly are on full display. As for her makeup, makeup artist Ariel Tejada created a sultry look that didn’t take away either. The result? A simple yet fierce finish.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Metallic Hearts collection will house three scents: Hearts Gold, Hearts Rose Gold and Hearts Silver. According to Kardashian’s Instagram caption on Thursday, “This new collection of KKW Fragrance Heart fragrances will wrap you in luxurious floral aromas that include beautiful notes of orange blossom, pink peppercorn and velvet moss.”

It’s set to drop at noon on Thursday, January 21, at kkwfragrance.com.

Amid the reality star’s Kanye West divorce rumors, Kardashian seems to maintain a work-as-usual attitude. On Monday, January 11, she also took to Instagram to celebrate the drop of her Skims Hosiery line with a sexy shot of herself modeling the tights. She’s even playing around with a new look!

On Wednesday, January 13, she showed off a lighter ‘do with some fresh cool, blonde highlights. “11:11 💫🤷🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the snap. Though we can only take a guess, this little nugget could be a reference to new beginnings and hopeful wishes during the divorce speculations.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)