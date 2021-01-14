Shaking things up! Kim Kardashian showed off a new hairstyle as her divorce from Kanye West looms.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, posted a photo of her long locks with new blonder highlights, pulled up into a high ponytail via Instagram on Wednesday, January 13.

“11:11 💫🤷🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the snap, seemingly referencing how the number 11 signifies new beginnings and many people make a wish for the future whenever the clock strikes 11:11.

The Skims creator also shared a number of videos via her Instagram Story with her new ‘do on full display. The look is different from her usual style of wearing her brown hair down, long and straight with a middle part.

“Cutie,” Kylie Jenner commented on her sister’s photo. Model Winnie Harlow added: “Cutie patootie.”

The KKW Beauty founder’s fresh look came after Kardashian and West, 43, sparked split rumors earlier this month after six years of marriage.

The couple’s issues began in July 2020 after the Yeezy designer revealed that the pair almost aborted their first child, North, during his South Carolina presidential campaign rally.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the reality star had met with a divorce lawyer following the incident but was trying to avoid splitting up her family.

The duo, however, hit another bump in the road in December 2020 when they had a “big fight,” according to a second source.

“Kanye blew up at Kim and she was really upset,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Things between them don’t seem to have healed since that.”

A third source told Us that the pair have been “living separate lives for many months now” and haven’t been on the same page for a while.

The Selfish author, who shares North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months, with the rapper, has yet to file for divorce or comment on the headlines, but source told Us in January that “they are done.”

A separate source noted that “it was extremely draining to keep pretending that their marriage was OK when the whole world could tell it blatantly wasn’t.”

Despite the drama surrounding their relationship, another source told Us on Wednesday that the couple’s kids “don’t know anything about the problems.”

The insider added that the kids are “very used to their dad living in another state,” since he has been working in a different location from Kardashian after finding a place in Wyoming in September 2019.