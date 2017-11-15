Finding a silver lining! Kim Kardashian’s terrifying Paris robbery actually inspired her latest fragrance venture. In a new interview with WWD, the KKW Beauty founder revealed how her robbery helped inspire her new fragrance, Crystal Gardenia.

“Honestly, after my Paris situation [when she was held at gunpoint and robbed], a lot of my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals,” she explained to WWD. “It’s very L.A.”

Our signature scent, Crystal Gardenia, will be available in two sizes, 75mL for $60 and 30mL for $35. Launching at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM on 11/15 A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 8, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

Not only did crystals inspire her newest fragrance collection, but she designed the bottle’s shape as a crystal too. Each purchase comes with crystals in addition to the perfume. Developing the three scents — Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud — was about “being calm and healing,” Kardashian told WWD. Her signature scent has top notes of water lily, timeless gardenia, tiara flower and velvet tuberose. Crystal Gardenia Citrus includes top notes of sparkling citrus, woods and musks, while Crystal Gardenia Oud has top notes of bergamot, lavender, red rose and jasmine.

“Fragrance is harder [to sell], but makeup is difficult, too, because you don’t really test the product,” Kardashian shared. “I hope we’re doing a good job of describing what it will smell like, that’s always a little bit tricky.” Stylish has sniffed the Crystal Gardenia scent and can confirm it smells sweet, airy, ultra-feminine and floral-heavy. It opens with strong notes white floral notes but dries down into a warmer scent with fresh green elements.

The Crystal Gardenia fragrance collection launches November 15 exclusively online at kkwfragrance.com, with the 75mL for $60 and 30mL for $35. If you want to snag one, act quickly, because once these fragrances sell out, there’s no plans to restock, according to Kardashian.

If you want to smell like Kardashian and don’t score her scent this time around, there is some good news. The reality star will release a second trio of scents just in time for Valentine’s Day.

