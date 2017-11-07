Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance doesn’t drop until November 15, but we’ve got a sneak peek behind the scenes of her campaign, courtesy of her beauty brand’s Twitter account.

So what did we learn? Besides confirming her fragrance will be Crystal Gardenia scented like Stylish suspected (there will also be Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud available), there was lots of jewelry on set.

Kim Kardashian Announces Launch Date for KKW Fragrance: See the Sneak Peek!

Check out the crystal necklaces, cuff bracelets and tons of earrings that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had to choose from during the shoot. She ended up only wearing two necklaces for the final image, but it’s good to have options, right? No word on whether the bling on set was real or costume, since Kardashian has said she’s hesitant to wear real jewels after her robbery.

Behind the scenes at the KKW Fragrance shoot with @KimKardashian and Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/oGYSMiiSPa — KKW FRAGRANCE (@KKWFRAGRANCE) November 6, 2017

There was also lots of cleavage on display, as the E! reality star went braless while posing in a cream colored dress with the straps down and her nipples showing through the sheer material. The 37-year-old, who has been working with trainer and food coach Melissa Alcantara, also was shown sneaking an unidentified snack while on set. “I’m supposed to be on a diet!” she reveals in between bites while holding her top up.

Kim Kardashian Uses the Rodial Dragon Blood $7 Lip Mask for Plumper Lips

“Shooting the campaign video with Mert and Marcus for my new KKW Fragrance was incredible!” the KKW Beauty founder said on her website of the campaign. “I have been working on this project for such a long time and to be able to finally share it with everyone is such as a rewarding feeling!”

Kim’s three fragrances will all be available on kkwfragrance.com on November 15. Stylish can’t wait to find out what exactly Crystal smells like!

5 Things We Learned From a Q&A With Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist (Plus KKW Lip Gloss Is Coming!)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!