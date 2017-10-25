It’s official — Kim Kardashian’s new fragrance is coming on November 15! The E! reality star shared the official launch date for her KKW Fragrance on social media on Wednesday, October 25, and a sneak peek at the official campaign shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

“kimkardashianKKW FRAGRANCE campaign by Mert & Marcus launching November 15 kkwfragrance.com,” Kardashian captioned the black and white campaign image, which features the reality star sporting her trademark darker locks as she seductively pulls down her top to show some cleavage. For the ad campaign, her tresses were styled by Chris Appleton and her glam was created by makeup artist Meredith Baraf.

Kim Kardashian Channels Elizabeth Taylor in Her New Fragrance Ad

While the 37-year-old hasn’t revealed what the scent will smell like, the main top note has been narrowed down to orchid or gardenia. There’s confusion since the reality star posted a shot of orchids incorrectly labeled as gardenia, the flower that also played a big role in her first fragrance, Kim Kardashian. Our prediction: she’s going back to her first floral love here and going with gardenia, with a crystal twist. She posted a shot of crystals and captioned it “Crystal gardenia” while tagging her KKW Fragrance account.

Crystal Gardenia A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

What else can we guess? It seems the bottle will also be inspired by a rose quartz crystal. In a photo from Tuesday, October 24, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star captioned “KKW Beauty & Fragrance,” a crystal shaped bottle is tagged as KKW Fragrance, alongside her KKW Beauty Contour Stick.

KKW Beauty & Fragrance A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

A promo video on the KKW Fragrance Instagram account also features shimmering pink crystals. Rose quartz is a crystal of unconditional love, known for carrying soft feminine energy of compassion, peace, tenderness and healing.

Kim Kardashian Picks a Wedding Day Fragrance!

COMING SOON A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

As we mentioned, this isn’t Kardashian’s first foray into fragrance. She released her first perfume, Kim Kardashian by Kim Kardashian, back in 2009, but we have a feeling this one will be a little more mature. After all, she’s now using her husband Kayne’s last name, West, as part of her branding, so her latest scent is bound to be elevated.

Kim Kardashian Celebrates the Launch of First KKW Beauty Product: Details

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!