Inside Kim Kardashian’s ‘Epic’ 2-Hour Facial and $2K Skincare Routine 

Inside scoop! If you’ve ever wondered exactly how Kim Kardashian gets her skin looking so good, listen up. Her facialist, Toska Husted, gave Us the deets on the 41-year-old reality star’s next-level in-office treatment and the breakdown on her 18-step at-home routine.

When Husted, who works with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Kris Jenner, met with Kardashian a few months back, she pulled out all the stops. “I did lymphatic drainage, microdermabrasion and oxygen. We did some ultrasound and tightening. I did lifting with a remodeling machine. There was LED incorporated with microcurrent there,” she said, adding, “It was pretty epic.”

When all was said and done, the whole treatment took around two hours. The best part? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was able to see the amazing benefits right away.

“The results were instant, especially the lifting part of it. Then of course the exfoliating makes you look more sculpted and brighter immediately,” Husted told Us. “The effects will last. While it depends on the person, the hydration and lift is going to be there for a while.”

While in-office treatments are key, keeping up with good habits at home is equally as important. That’s why the skin expert sat down with the mom of four to help her establish a stellar regimen.

“Her routine is very curated,” Husted said to Stylish. “I really looked at her skin and talked [it out] with her and prescribed a specific routine that would work on hyperpigmentation and age prevention.”

Then, Husted sent Kardashian on her way with an 18-step routine comprising mainly Biologique Recherche products. While we’re obviously going to spill the entire lineup below (!!), there’s one product that Husted said should 100 percent be on your radar — and on your vanity.

What is it, you ask? P50, a world-renowned exfoliating lotion. Not only does Kardashian “love” it, but Husted confirmed it’s “just the best.” While the KKW Fragrance founder uses PIGM 400, which is formulated with niacinamide to help with dark spots, there are six total formulas to choose from. Rest assured, you’ll be able to find one that works for your skin type.

As for the rest of her routine? All in all, it’s going to cost you around $2,200.

Kardashian is stocked up on the Augustinus Bader Cleansing Balm, the AUTEUR Enzyme Cleanser, the Biologique Recherche Lait U Cleansing Milk and Solution Demaquillante, an eye makeup remover.

In terms of serums and lotions, she was given the Biologique Recherche Lotion MC110, which exfoliates and smooths, Serum Complete Iribiol, a balancing serum, Microlife E Serum Elastine, which hydrates, and Serum Placenta, which helps with scarring.

Then, there’s the Fill PIGM 400, which are patches that fight dark spots, and the Créme Collagéne, which is a collagen-boosting moisturizer. Husted also recommend the Valmont Clarifying Infusion and Valmont Clarifying Surge.

In the face mask department, Husted provided a combination of the Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant, Masque Creme Biofixine and Masque PIGM 400.