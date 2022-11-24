“North, I have known Olivier [Rousteing] since before you were a baby. He gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me,” the reality star, 42, told her eldest child during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian Tells Daughter North About the Night She and Kanye West Conceived Her: 'The Reason You Are on This Planet'
Reminiscing on the highlights. While reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian shared some unexpected details with 9-year-old daughter North.
"North, I have known Olivier [Rousteing] since before you were a baby. He gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me," the reality star, 42, told her eldest child during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24. "It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."
Kim added: "So Olivier might have a little to do with the reason you are on this planet."
The beauty mogul started dating Kanye, 45, shortly after ending her marriage to Kris Humphries. Amid her messy divorce with the athlete, 37, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child and welcomed daughter North in 2013.
The couple, who also share kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, exchanged vows in 2014. Following nearly seven years of marriage, the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021.
During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the businesswoman opened up about the issues in her marriage that prompted her to pull the plug.
“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she told her sisters during the final season of the show in June 2021. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. … It’s my third f--king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f--king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”
Earlier this year, the Yeezy designer raised eyebrows when he publicly called out his estranged wife on social media. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye wrote via Instagram in February.
In response, the Hulu personality slammed the musician for his "constant attacks" in a rare public statement. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness," she explained in her own Instagram post at the time. "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”
The lengthy social media post continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”
Two months later, Kim revealed that there were periods of time after she filed for divorce that she had no contact with Kanye. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it'll be like that.”
At the time, the California native noted that her relationship with the "Stronger" performer works well when "things are calm" between them. "We don't really communicate, but I think that's OK sometimes,” she shared. “And I think that we will. We always will. That's just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that'll never change, but it doesn't mean that they're the right one for you and that's OK too.”
Scroll down for a glimpse at Kim's parenting approach:
Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Making Memories
During the season 2 finale, Kim recalled her past trip with North to Paris. "[She was] at her dad's fashion show. She loved it — she was not nervous at all to perform. It was on stage with a lot of people," she explained during the mother-daughter getaway.
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Quality Time Together
"I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I really enjoy what I do," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told the cameras. "I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion and really figuring out how to make a business out of that."
"The first time we were in Paris together was when we went on a media tour. We decided to walk to Gucci," the momager, 67, shared before Kim called it the "brattiest story" ever. "Let me just tell it and it's the truth."
Kris continued: "We decided to walk to a different store. There must have been a hundred photographs and for some reason I tripped and I [fall] right into the cobblestone. I scraped my leg and I was so nervous — she knew how nervous I was and I was shaking. Kim looks up at these guys and says, 'Don't take a picture of my mom.' That is one of my first Paris memories with Kim."
Credit: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Praising Her Daughter
"I think that I can relate a little bit to what Kim is doing. I was always able to spend a lot of time with my first litter of kids [Kourtney Kardashian, Kim, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian]. And then when I had Kendall [Jenner] and Kylie [Jenner] I was working," Kris detailed in a confessional. "So, I understand that balance and that life balance is really important to anyone who is raising a family. Kim really does it all on another level."
"I definitely pick and choose — I have my family trips all the time — but each kid gets at least one trip with me a year. North loves this because she is here with her mom and her grandma," she shared. "It also shows my daughter the work that I am putting in. There is a whole business behind it so I like to show her that this is still fun for me. Work could be fun."
Credit: Courtesy of Kris Jenner/Instagram
Kim's Childhood
"The story I tell everyone is that — I don't care if it was in the summertime on a Sunday [or] if it was past 7 A.M. — if we were not up it was a problem," Kim said during a joint confessional with her mother. "She would intercom around the entire house. If we weren't up, she would come into our rooms, open the drapes [and] pull our bedspreads off. If we were under them, she would pull them off and make us watch the kids or wash the car. I don't even know what she would make us do."
Kris, for her part, pointed out that she was teaching her older kids about "chores." In response, Kim added, "It ended up working in our favor — but I remember at the time being like, 'Why she is my mom torturing me?] Why can't I have cool parents who let me sleep in?'"