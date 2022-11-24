Reminiscing on the highlights. While reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian shared some unexpected details with 9-year-old daughter North.

“North, I have known Olivier [Rousteing] since before you were a baby. He gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me,” the reality star, 42, told her eldest child during the season 2 finale of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 24. “It was my birthday — the year before you were born — and I wore the dress and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.”

Kim added: “So Olivier might have a little to do with the reason you are on this planet.”

The beauty mogul started dating Kanye, 45, shortly after ending her marriage to Kris Humphries. Amid her messy divorce with the athlete, 37, Kim announced that she was expecting her first child and welcomed daughter North in 2013.

The couple, who also share kids Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, exchanged vows in 2014. Following nearly seven years of marriage, the KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce in February 2021.

During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the businesswoman opened up about the issues in her marriage that prompted her to pull the plug.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” she told her sisters during the final season of the show in June 2021. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job. … It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

Earlier this year, the Yeezy designer raised eyebrows when he publicly called out his estranged wife on social media. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye wrote via Instagram in February.

In response, the Hulu personality slammed the musician for his “constant attacks” in a rare public statement. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she explained in her own Instagram post at the time. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

The lengthy social media post continued: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

Two months later, Kim revealed that there were periods of time after she filed for divorce that she had no contact with Kanye. “We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere,” she said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “I mean, he would still see the kids and stuff, him and I just took a minute of not talking and I think in all relationships, it’ll be like that.”

At the time, the California native noted that her relationship with the “Stronger” performer works well when “things are calm” between them. “We don’t really communicate, but I think that’s OK sometimes,” she shared. “And I think that we will. We always will. That’s just who I am. I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him. So that’ll never change, but it doesn’t mean that they’re the right one for you and that’s OK too.”

