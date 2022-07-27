Flying first class — in the first grade! When it comes to flying, the Kardashian-Jenner kids always get the VIP treatment thanks to their family’s private jets.

“My little lady ♥️,” Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram in July 2022, alongside a photo of her daughter True, eating a snack and playing on a tablet while on a trip with her mom. In another snapshot, the toddler — who rocked a bright, floral-patterned dress and white socks and sneakers — holds up a potato chip while winking at the camera. In addition to snacks and in-flight entertainment, the Kardashian-Jenner kids get to nap in the lap of luxury.

“Welcome to Air Kim!” Kim Kardashian joked while showing off her new jet on a June 2022 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “Usually planes are, like, dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!”

She continued, pointing out “the best, most exciting part of the plane,” and its cashmere accents. “Cashmere ceilings, cashmere pillows, headrests,” she told the cameras at the time. “I feel like I’m doing an MTV Cribs for planes.” In a confessional, the KKW Beauty founder gushed about her new, perfectly designed jet. “Oh, my God, I mean, I never dreamed I would own a plane,” she said. “It’s just … I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home.

While Kim opted for a light, neutral color scheme, her youngest sister Kylie Jenner chose to deck her plane out in shades of pink. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” Khloé captioned a snapshot from July 2022, in which she cuddled her daughter on the steps of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s plane. In addition to pink stripes along the body and a blush rug for guests to wipe their feet on as they arrive, Kylie Air features bubblegum pink lights, which coordinated perfectly with the balloon arch she set up for Khloé’s birthday.

The birthday trip came just weeks before Us Weekly confirmed that Khloé is expecting her second child, a baby boy, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, via gestational carrier. (In addition to True, the NBA player also shares son Prince with Jordan Craig and son Theo with Maralee Nichols.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Us in July 2022. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

