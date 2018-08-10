Sure, Kim Kardashian showed off her, um, assets in yet another selfie on Thursday, August 9, but it was her perfectly color-coordinated closet that really caught our attention. Racks and racks of meticulously organized clothes and shoes were on display in the reality star’s signature neutral color palette.

The KKW Beauty founder captioned the snap “Hmmm what should I wear tonight?” in an apparent reference to her little sis Kylie Jenner’s blowout 21st birthday bash that evening. As pics from the festivities show, she ended up in a super short bubblegum pink minidress complete with a plunging neckline and midriff-baring cutout that was a big departure, color wise, from the infinite shades of neutrals seen in her closet.

While the mom of three used to love blingy dresses and over-the-top fashion, her wardrobe has changed considerably since she married husband Kanye West. She started wearing the minimalist designs from his Yeezy collections and single handily brought back the bike short in the process. These days, Kardashian seems most comfortable in earthen-tone spandex and crop tops that show off her super fit physique.

It’s really no surprise then that her latest selfie shows her wardrobe to be made up of different shades of black, gray and taupe arranged in a color gradient that rivals even the chicest boutique. Her footwear, meanwhile, appears similarly sorted with furry slides, booties and thigh-highs on display.

This is not the first time Kardashian has given Us a look inside her closet. In June, she shared an equally sexy selfie, and, earlier this week, she posted a video on her Instagram Story walking through the space — complete with department store-inspired hanging racks, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, neutral walls and airy white oak floors — in a white string bikini that gave a sense of just how massive the closet actually is. #ClosetGoals, indeed.

