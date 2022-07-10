Greetings from “Kamp Koko!” Khloé Kardashian rang in her 38th birthday with a dreamy beach vacation alongside her famous family.

“Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is underway,” the Good American founder, 38, teased the trip via Instagram on Saturday, July 9, sharing footage as she and daughter True, 4, posed on her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet ahead of their travels.

As the Strong Looks Better Naked author boarded the plane, she was greeted by a sweet birthday cake, mimosas and plenty of balloons and floral arrangements. Kardashian was joined on the plane by True — whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and her brother Rob Kardashian. Rob’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, also made the guest list.

“Do Not Disturb … We are having fun,” Khloé — who recently started dating a private equity investor — gushed via Instagram hours later on Saturday, sharing a carousel of ocean snaps with True and Dream while swimming.

The birthday girl’s older sister Kim Kardashian also made the trip as the duo posted matching bikini pics on Sunday, July 10.

“We are still looking for that damn diamond,” the former Revenge Body host jokingly captioned her photo, referring to the family’s infamous 2011 vacation to Bora Bora where the Skims mogul, 41, lost her diamond earring after then-husband Kris Humphries tossed her into the ocean. The scene, which was chronicled on the family’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality series, eventually revealed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder, now 24, found the bauble while scuba diving.

Khloé celebrated her special day late last month with an over-the-top family gathering, in which mom Kris Jenner gave a sweet — albeit drunken — toast.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” the Safely founder, 66, said on June 27, per footage via Kim’s Instagram Stories. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family.”

She added: “You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full. Who is so amazingly beautiful [and] I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. … I gave birth 38 years ago! Like and I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!”

Scroll below to see photos from inside the family’s vacation to “paradise:”