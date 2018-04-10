Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are on the same page. After Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos and videos from her recent Turks and Caicos vacation, countless viewers of her family’s E! reality series took to Twitter to make the same joke in reference to an iconic scene.

In an August 2011 episode, Kardashian, now 37, lost one of her $75,000 diamond earrings after her then-husband, Kris Humphries, tossed her into the ocean during a family trip to Bora Bora. “We’re not going to f–king find it,” she shrieked between sobs, prompting her sister Kourtney Kardashian to retort, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

Nearly seven years later, the scene continues to live on via social media — and it resurfaced once again after Kim returned home from her latest island getaway over the weekend.

“Let’s hope she isn’t wearing diamond earrings!” one Twitter user wrote in response to a video of the reality star paddle-boarding in Turks and Caicos. Another quipped, “You still looking for that earring?”

You still looking for that earring? https://t.co/UX5ji4ksFW — Chuck Bass (@KieranHarris7) April 9, 2018

When a third user tweeted, “Sis that earring is gone, just let it go,” a more well-versed fan shot back, “A true fan would know Kylie found the other one and later on they found the backing for them too.”

Sis that earring is gone, just let it go. https://t.co/MrYeZmTH1w — anna (@nutellaANDpizza) April 9, 2018

A true fan would know Kylie found the other one and later on they found the backing for them too so 💁🏽‍♀️ — Hadeth (@HadethR) April 10, 2018

Indeed, Kylie Jenner did come to the rescue. “Kim kind of, like, threw a tantrum immediately when she found out that she lost it and I was like, ‘No. This is fine!’ I went [underwater] and it was saltwater so it kind of hurt to open my eyes, but I just opened my eyes and looked around and I saw something shining,” the 20-year-old recalled in an interview with BuzzFeed in August.

“I swam all the way down there — it was, like, 10 feet — picked it up, and it was the shining diamond!” Jenner continued. “I literally found it in two minutes. Then [Kim] was like, ‘You know, I don’t have my backing, but it’s fine. I can always get that.’ And I was like, ‘I’m gonna look! So I went back down and I found the backing!”

