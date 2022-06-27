Sisterly love. Kim Kardashian is celebrating Khloe Kardashian’s birthday with a series of adorable photos, pointing out how worthy of appreciation her sister is.

“Happy Birthday to my number #1 ride or die @khloekardashian,” the Skims founder, 41, began her post via Instagram on Monday, June 26, which featured numerous photos of herself and Khloé, 38, eating pizza after the Met Gala this year.

“I feel so blessed to be your sister and call you my best friend!” she added. “No one in [sic] this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are.”

Kim concluded: “I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you ✨♾”

Perhaps those “blessings” have already come into Khloé’s path. Us Weekly recently confirmed on June 21 that the Revenge Body alum was dating a private equity investor. His name has not yet been revealed.

News of Khloé’s new romance followed her latest split from Tristan Thompson in late 2021 after numerous cheating incidents over the years and a recent paternity scandal.

Thompson was first caught cheating with multiple women back in 2018, just before Khloé gave birth to their now-4-year-old daughter True. The NBA player again made headlines when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods at a party. Although he and Khloé went their separate ways amid the drama, they gave their love another shot in August 2020.

Their reconciliation didn’t last, however, as Us confirmed their separation in June 2021. Six months later, the Chicago Bulls player was being sued for child support by Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed they hooked up in March 2021. After she gave birth to son Theo in December that year, Thompson confessed to being the infant’s father in January 2022 after receiving the paternity test results.

Despite reliving the dramatic breakup in recent episodes of her Hulu reality show, Khloé [can’t seem to be bothered by all the drama as she is focusing on her new dating life. The reality star gave credence to the “revenge body” on Sunday, June 26 as she modeled a skimpy, hot pink bikini from her brand Good American.

“I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!!” she captioned the social media post, which put her chiseled physique on full display.

