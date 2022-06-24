An answered prayer! Kim Kardashian is adjusting a certain Skims product following complaints from sister Khloé Kardashian.

In a series of videos shared via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23, Kim, 41, told her followers, and Khloé, 37, that she’s widening the “vagina area” of her label’s bodysuit after the Good American cofounder criticized the lack of coverage.

“Khloé you would be so proud. I’m in a full Skims shapewear meeting, and guys, we’re making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker, well, wider, and we’re changing a few [other] things,” Kim said in the clip. She further elaborated on the change, writing over the post: “@KhloéKardashian its your lucky day!! I’m in a @Skims design meeting and we’re going to widen the shapewear bodysuit Vagina area just for YOU #TheKhloeKut.”

Kim’s reveal comes after Khloé brought her concerns to the beauty mogul on the premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on April 14.

“I have a bone to pick with you,” Khloé told Kim as they were sitting down for lunch with sister Kourtney Kardashian. “Just about Skims … so you know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most? The bodysuit, it’s like, the one [where] there’s rouching. I’m wearing it right now, and it’s amazing — but it’s a sliver. Is it supposed to just cover my clit?” Khloe continued.

She added: “The vagina needs a little more fabric … just a little wider.” Kourtney, 43, backed Khloe’s grumble, sharing in a confessional interview: “You don’t want your vagina hanging out of the sides of the Skims.”

Kim launched the intimates label in 2019. After starting with undergarments, the brand has since expanded to include pajamas, dresses, slippers and menswear. In January, Skims doubled its valuation to $3.2 billion after raising $240 million in new funding round. The announcement, which was first reported by Bloomberg, was made on January 27.

This news follows the April 2021 report that Skims was valued at $1.6 billion. According to the outlet, the brand is only continuing to grow with a projection of $400 million in sales this year.

The Selfish author has been busy building her lifestyle empire. On Tuesday, June 21, she launched her new cosmetics brand, SKKN by Kim, after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021.

In an Instagram post shared on June 1, Kim introduced the new brand alongside a slideshow of photos that show off the highly anticipated collection. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued: “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” Kim went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

