Just in time for the holidays! Khloé Kardashian’s Good American dropped its first-ever shoe collection and it’s as fabulous as you’d expect.

On Thursday, December 3, the brand launched a shoe line with a continued focus the commitment they began with: inclusivity.

Starting in December 2018, the company looked into what was lacking in the footwear market when it came to sizes, shapes and comfort. After spending years researching and testing, Good American finally felt ready to drop a line of heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots, ranging in women’s sizes 4-14.

But that’s not all! Along with a variety of numbered sizes, each kick also offers extended widths for feet, calves and thighs, resulting in 72 different sizing variables. Plus, the Cloud Sole and ergonomically designed heels deliver major comfort.

“Two years in the making and OUR SHOES ARE FINALLY HERE,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram celebrating the launch on Thursday. Her sisters celebrated alongside with her on social media.

“Better work,” Kendall commented on Khloe’s post. Meanwhile, Kylie shared it to her Instagram Story with a series of exclamation points.

Though the sizing is inclusive, the price point is a bit steeper than some of the other Good American collections such as the swimwear. Then again, nothing seems more worth it than a good pair of shoes that fit perfectly.

You can shop the entire collection at Good American or Nordstrom.com. You might want to act fast! Some of the best-sellers are already low in stock.

Keep scrolling to see our top five favorite styles from the line.

