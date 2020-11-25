Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can bet that any time Kylie Jenner sports a new piece, we’re on top of it. Queen of both couture and casual, the entrepreneur and TV star is an endless source of fashion perfection. Sometimes her outfits are a bit out of our price range — or simply priceless — but she also rocks brands nearly everyone has in their closet!

Jenner has been a fan of Adidas sneakers for quite a while, and most recently, she appeared to wear a pair of Ultraboost running sneakers on her Instagram, revealing her sporty outfit in a mirror shot. She wore a cutout black sports bra, high-rise black leggings and these sneakers in all white. Lucky Us, these sneakers happen to be top sellers at Amazon!

Get the Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoe starting at just $119 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

These lace-up sneakers obviously don’t skimp on style, but they really go all out when it comes to comfort. The Primeknit textile upper is soft, stretchy and breathable, made to adapt to your feet as you move so your toes don’t feel cramped. The sole of your foot will also be thrilled thanks to the responsive cushioning underneath, bouncing energy back at you while cradling your foot in soft padding.

If you plan to take these shoes on a run or for an at-home cardio workout full of jumping jacks and burpees, you’ll also be happy to know that the rubber outsole provides superior traction, while the Stretchweb design flexes with your movements to keep you in control!

While the all-white version with a black sole is key to recreating Jenner’s exact look, there are actually 25 other color options available on Amazon, so we definitely invite you to take a look around. You’ll find other classic shades like grey and black, but you’ll also find some colorful surprises, like minty greens, icy blues and multicolor mixes!

It’s not every day that you can find a piece one of the biggest celebrities in the world wore on Amazon, so if nabbing these Adidas sneakers feels like a big win, that’s probably because it is. Everyone needs a good pair of athletic sneakers, whether for working out or hanging out, so don’t miss out on this pair!

