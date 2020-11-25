Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We have to admit, we miss having constant photos of Meghan Markle’s royal style to admire. She’s still serving up enviable looks when she pops up here and there, but her official royal activities were always a goldmine for fashion inspiration. In fact, shoppers are still obsessing over pieces she wore over a year ago!

Back in 2019, Meghan and husband Prince Harry went on a South African tour, during which the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of DL1961 skinny jeans. You can guess what happened next: They sold out everywhere. Maybe you were even one of the fans who missed out. Well, guess what — today is your lucky day. These jeans are currently in stock at Amazon!

These jeans are made of a cotton-blend denim that stretches but doesn’t sag, maintaining its super skinny fit from the mid-rise waistband sitting on the natural waist to the full-length hem. They come in a bunch of different colors and styles, but the Token shade has the same deep blue look as Meghan’s!

These jeans have a traditional five-pocket styling with a zip fly and button closure, plus belt loops. Everything you love about a good pair of jeans is there, plus more. If you love shopping sustainably, you’ll love DL1961’s commitment to energy- and water-saving practices. The brand claims each jean saves 1,490 gallons of water! They also use ethically-sourced cotton and botanic fibers that are soft, breathable and antibacterial!

If you want to go full Meghan, wear these jeans with a lightweight white tank with ruffled straps. For most of us, however, the weather might be a little too chilly for that right now — but don’t let that limit you. Swap the tank for a mock-neck sweater or a tee and cardigan. Any sherpa is also welcome, of course.

Investing in one fabulous pair of skinny jeans is so worth it. You’ll wear them constantly, they’ll make you look and feel good and they’ll last and last, maintaining their fit and fabulousness wear after wear, wash after wash. Treat yourself for the holidays — or simply because you deserve it!

