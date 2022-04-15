Beauty rule-breaker! Kim Kardashian isn’t above sleeping in a full face of makeup when she deems it necessary.

On the Friday, April 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, the reality star, 41, revealed that she paid a visit to her makeup artist well before her virtual appearance on the morning show.

“I got my makeup done last night [and] slept in it so I would look presentable for you guys,” she told the hosts, implying it was the only option with such a busy schedule.

The mom of four told Kelly and Ryan that she had to resume her “school run and kid stuff” right after her interview.

“They’re all in the kitchen eating and then I’m going to jump in the car and take them all to school.” But first, she said she intended to wash her face — no need to carpool in full glam.

It is a shame that she planned to wash off such pretty makeup, which was likely the work of her longtime makeup artist and friend, Mario Dedivanovic. The entrepreneur rocked a smokey eye for the interview and a dramatically lined pout. She wore a Skims catsuit for the occasion and wore her hair in a sleek center part.

Worth noting: This isn’t Kardashian’s first time sleeping in her makeup ahead of a big event. During a 2018 interview with Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight, The Kardashians star revealed that it’s a rather common occurrence.

“Have you ever slept with your makeup on?” she asked the socialite, to which she replied: “Oh, all the time. Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days.”

That’s not all. At the 2015 InStyle awards, Kardashian introduced Makeup Artist of the Year honoree, Charlotte Tilbury, with a speech praising the renowned makeup artist — and crediting her for being the reason she sleeps in her glam.

“I’m going to make this quick because my heartburn just kicked in, but Charlotte Tilbury is my hero because she has never let her husband see her without makeup on” she told the crowd. “She sleeps with her makeup on. She’s my idol. She’s inspired me when I am really lazy and I can’t do my makeup the next day, so I’ll sleep in my makeup. I know that’s probably the worst advice, but she has all the magic creams to put on the next day to make up for it.”