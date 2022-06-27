Good American‘s got some good bikinis! Khloé Kardashian modeled a hot pink swimsuit from her clothing brand, and it’s the perfect look for summer.

On Sunday, June 26, Kardashian, 38, posted a carousel of videos via Instagram, which showed her posing in the sexy look. “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!!” she captioned the social media post. The set features a triangle top and high-waisted bottoms.

The Kardashians star is currently having a pink streak. Earlier this month, she posted photos of the head-to-toe pink ensemble she wore for her appearance on Hot Ones. To test out the spiciest chicken wings, the Revenge Body alum opted for a hot pink bodysuit from Skims and shiny chrome pants by Good American. “Dear lord what did I get myself into @seasnseaevans @hotones out now !!!” Kardashian wrote alongside the post.

During her episode, which premiered on June 23, the Strong Looks Better Naked author — who admitted to not eating chicken or hot sauce — hilariously wondered whether host Sean Evans was “flirting” when he said was “impressed” with her hyper-organized kitchen pantry.

“Without hyperbole, [your kitchen pantry] the most organized and impressive I’ve ever seen in my life,” Evans said. “Can you talk us through the design process for the pantry? It’s clear that you had a vision.”

Kardashian, flattered by the comment, said: “I don’t know if you’re flirting with me, but that’s the best flirting you could ever give me — complimenting my pantry,” the reality star laughed. “Sure, whatever you want, you’re gonna get after this!”

She continued: “I love a good organized anything. It’s a big turn on for me — as you can see … I don’t know if [the sauce] is lingering and getting hotter … I don’t know if it’s you or the wings!”

Though she got flirty with Evans during her interview, Kardashian is a taken woman. The reality star, who shares 4-year-old True with ex Tristan Thompson, is dating a private equity investor following her breakup from the 31-year-old NBA player. Kardashian and Thompson weathered a number of storms throughout their relationship, including numerous cheating controversies — and, most recently, a paternity scandal.

