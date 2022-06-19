Several months after Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson called off their romance for good, the pair are seemingly on good terms.

The Kardashians star, 37, and the NBA athlete, 31, were photographed together on Saturday, June 18. In the snaps, obtained by E! News, Thompson put his arm around his ex-girlfriend as they hugged outside of a car in Los Angeles while meeting up for lunch with their 4-year-old daughter, True.

While the exes — who continue to coparent the toddler — have not addressed their recent outing, several hours later Kardashian gushed over her daughter’s first dance recital.

“Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍,” the Good American founder wrote via Instagram on Saturday, sharing a selfie with True and Rob Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter, Dream, in their stage makeup and dance costumes.

She continued via Instagram comment: “I almost started crying when I walked in the Auditorium. Before anything even started lol … I am such a dork. I’m still emotional over this.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed in June 2021 that the now-exes split for a second time after reuniting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hulu’s The Kardashians revealed the two reunited again, and Thompson was living with Khloé several months later. However, news broke in late fall that the Canada native had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, after he was named in a December 2021 lawsuit for child support. The court docs alleged that he had an affair with the fitness influencer, 31, in March 2020 before he split with the Revenge Body alum.

“Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson — who also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig — wrote via Instagram Stories in January, after a DNA test confirmed that Thompson fathered Nichols’ newborn son Theo. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He added at the time: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While Khloé has moved on from the basketball player, who has yet to meet 6-month-old Theo, she’s been emotional as she rewatches the scandal play out on her family’s Kardashians docuseries.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” she tweeted on Thursday, June 16, after the season 1 finale dropped on Hulu. “We’ll always stick together and love one another deeply.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author made headlines two days later after she shut down rumors that she had a new NBA-playing beau in her life. She wrote via Instagram comment on Saturday, June 18: “Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

