Go Inside Khloe Kardashian’s B-day Dinner — and Watch Kris' Drunk Toast

A dinner party with Kris Jenner is never boring! Khloé Kardashian rang in 38 with help from her mother — who was admittedly overserved — and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian,” the 66-year-old momager began in an over-the-top green gown on Monday, June 27, per Kim’s Instagram Stories. “You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family.”

Kris, who was holding up her signature martini, stumbled over her next line, but eventually told her daughter, “You are the person who is always looking at the glass half full.”

The table laughed as the In the Kitchen With Kris author couldn’t contain her own giggles and boyfriend Corey Gamble grabbed her drink.

“Who is so amazingly beautiful …” Kris continued. “I just want to say how much I love you and I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you.”

While Khloé can be heard replying, “I know and I love you guys,” Kris tried to keep going.

“We’re here because you make our …” she said, as she asked her best friend Shelli Azoff to “chime in.”

Kris added, “She knows how I feel about you and I can’t control myself. … And I’ve had a couple of drinks.”

Earlier in the evening, Kim, 41, shared footage of her mother hugging Khloé, who rocked a hot pink latex outfit.

“I gave birth 38 years ago!” Kris exclaimed. “Like and I’m going to dress up as if I was going to celebrate you 38 years from the day I gave birth. So, come on little Miss Barbie. I love you!”

Kendall, 26, for her part, shared a snap of Kris, writing, “I just can’t with her.”

Khloé’s besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray were also at the get-together, with Khadijah posting a late-night pic of the Good American cofounder in more casual clothes as she laid on the ground at the end of the bash.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed Khloé is dating a private equity investor. While she has yet to publicly comment on the news, Kim’s birthday tribute hinted at optimism for Khloé’s future after her messy split from Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old True, played out on The Kardashians.

“No one in [sic] this planet deserves the happiness and blessings that are coming your way. Every single person that is blessed to be close to you is a better person because of you. I am so proud of your heart and how genuine you are,” Kim wrote on Monday. “I can feel all of the best energy coming your way. I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you ✨♾”

Scroll through for more from Khloé’s birthday party: