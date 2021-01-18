Dash Dolls darling! Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray have welcomed their third child together, his fourth.

“We love you baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6,” Haqq captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday, January 17, showing the little one’s tiny palm alongside her parents’ and siblings’ hands.

The Side by Side star, 37, announced in August that she was pregnant with baby No. 3. “I’m pregnant!!!” Haqq captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test. “I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.”

“I couldn’t be more excited,” the Los Angeles native’s twin sister, Malika Haqq, commented on the social media upload, while Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Oh, my god this is the best news ever! I love you I love you I love you! Thank goodness the news is out!!! Lol I am so so happy for you and your beautiful family!!!”

Khadijah, who shares Christian, 10, and Celine, 6, with the former professional football player, 39, debuted her baby bump later that same week, writing, “BLESSED.”

The reality star and McCray wed in July 2010 in California. The former athlete also has a son, Bobby, 16, from a previous relationship.

The actress became an aunt in March when Malika, also 37, welcomed son Ace with her ex O.T. Genasis. “Welcome to the family my little Panda,” Khadijah wrote via Instagram at the time. “You complete us.”

The news came six months after Malika’s pregnancy announcement, which Khadijah called a “dream come true” in an Instagram post at the time. “When I had my first child you were there every second, literally in the bed with me coparenting,” she added. “We’ve always been a team because we work better together.”

Khadijah called out her twin in an April Side by Side episode for “spoiling” her nieces and nephews. “They didn’t call you strict so you don’t know what this shoe feels like,” she said. “It’s about to be your turn, baby, just wait.”

Since becoming a mom, Malika has been coparenting with Genasis, 33, exclusively telling Us Weekly in September: “The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace.”