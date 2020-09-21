Teamwork time! Exes Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis have been working together to raise their 6-month-old son, Ace.

“Coparenting is a journey,” the Side by Side star, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, September 18, while promoting her Mama Malika collection with Naked Wardrobe. “The person that will decide if it was a success is Ace.”

During a Thursday, September 17, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Los Angeles native spoke to Khloé Kardashian about the rapper, 33, being “no f–king help” setting up their baby boy’s nursery ahead of his birth.

“I just need to get a handyman here to put his crib together because his dad doesn’t do stuff like that,” the then-pregnant star said on the E! show.

Haqq and the Georgia native welcomed their son in March, three months after the Famously Single alum announced their split. Since then, Ace has been reaching many new milestones, including teething.

“I’m not OK,” the actress told Us on Friday. “It’s too soon for me, but I’m doing everything that I can to keep him comfortable, including letting him chew on me when it hurts.”

The reality star added that while she doesn’t “have expectations” of who Ace will grow up to be, she wants to teach him to “eliminate fear,” explaining, “It hinders most and has done the same to me in the past. I think the gift … will be me learning and helping him confidently become who he is meant to be.”

The little one has been the “motivator” of her life since his arrival, and he played a major role in her exclusive new collection of Mommy & Me basics. “I’m truly inspired by the idea of doing things I call work that still include my son,” Haqq explained to Us. “I am watching Ace grow daily and it is a blessing to see life through his eyes. What I respect the most about my baby, that he probably doesn’t even understand yet, is that he sparked a fire in me that I didn’t have before.”

Haqq added that she has “always loved Naked Wardrobe” and has “been a fan and a shopper for years now.” She gushed, “I love their signature material.”

She and the apparel label have partnered with Made by DWC, the social enterprise arm of Downtown Women’s Center, and will donate a portion of the collection as well as previous Naked Wardrobe collections to MADE by DWC’s Resale Boutique.

