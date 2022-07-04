Pretty in pink! Khloé Kardashian rang in her 38th birthday with an adorable photo shoot that included some familiar faces.

“Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful. We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them,” Kardashian captioned a compilation of Instagram photos on Sunday, July 3. The snaps included her 4-year-old daughter, True, wearing a pink dress and Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago, 4, in a shimmery gray gown.

The social media upload also had a video of the two little ones watching the reality star pose for the camera in front of a large balloon display for her special day. The glimpse at the Good American cofounder’s birthday festivities comes shortly after Khloé offered a major update about her personal life in her family’s Hulu reality series.

During the show’s season 1 finale, which aired last month, Khloé opened up about focusing on True while coming to terms with ex Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal.

“This house was supposed to be mine and Tristan and True’s home that we were supposed to have our family in. It is really disappointing and it is heartbreaking,” she told cameras in the June episode. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and to believe that True and I were worth him changing for. But that is just life. Things don’t always go the way we hoped and planned.”

At the time, the California native also revealed where the duo stand as coparents. “No matter what he says, nothing is going to give me the answers I am looking for or the closure,” she continued. “True FaceTimes him every night. I don’t speak, he just talks to True and she will never know that anything is wrong in my book, ever.”

The businesswoman previously explained how she found a new normal with Thompson, 31, amid his public drama. (In January, the athlete confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols following an encounter while he was still dating the TV personality.)

“It’s sad because, like, there’s so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those ’cause they’re all overshadowed by, like, the personal stuff that’s going on between him and I,” Khloé shared during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May.

According to the former Revenge Body host, the basketball player is “a good person” but “not a good partner” for her. “I want everyone to still have, like, a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life,” Khloé noted. So I don’t ever encourage anyone to just, like, jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he’s always going to be in my life because of True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

Ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s recent birthday celebration, Us Weekly confirmed that she is dating a private equity investor.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!