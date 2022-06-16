Not over yet! Season 1 of The Kardashians offered a glimpse at the famous family like never before — and the Hulu reality series is just getting started.

“Hold on. F–k, what is happening. F–k. If you could see what is going on in my family,” Kris Jenner teased to the cameras during the final moment of the finale, which aired in June 2022.

The producer responded, “Well, I would love to, with a camera.” The episode ended with a “To Be Continued” message across the screen.

The Kardashian-Jenner family originally started to film their everyday lives for E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. The reality series, which wrapped in March 2001, followed Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. After concluding their time on KUWTK, the famous family inked a major multiyear deal to launch new content on Hulu.

During the first installment of their series The Kardashians, viewers saw Kim address her split from Kanye West as she moved on with Pete Davidson. Meanwhile, Kourtney was in her honeymoon phase with Travis Barker while dealing with her ex Scott Disick. Khloé, for her part, broke her silence on Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal.

As the first part of season 1 aired, executive producer Danielle King opened up about how they approached capturing everyone’s lives. “I went into it thinking how can I make this more of a documentary about the Kardashians? I just tried to divorce myself from thinking about it in a typical reality format where you have your A, B and C story line. I just went into it thinking, ‘How can I just follow their lives?'” King exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “These are six of the most famous women in the world. There’s always something going on and let’s just do a documentary follow.”

She added: “Sometimes people hear docu follow and think ‘Oh, it won’t be pretty.’ But [with] the aesthetic — it was very important that we elevate the look of the show,” she continued. “So through the cameras, we’re using the lenses [and] I think the show looks gorgeous, but it still feels very spontaneous because it’s a true docu follow.”

The Emmy nominee also pointed out that they don’t always walk away with the footage they expected to film. “Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes,” she added at the time. “We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.'”

Scroll down for everything we know about the final episodes of The Kardashians season 1: