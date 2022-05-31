TV premieres aren’t just for the fall! With more than 50 new and returning cable and streaming series to keep track of, Us Weekly has you covered with an extensive list of must-see summer shows.

Southern Charm, The Umbrella Academy and The Bachelorette are just some of the shows that are taking over the 2022 programming slate from June through August — and fans are ready to watch.

“Friends join our friend group [this season] and we’re just getting into it,” Austen Kroll told Decider in October 2021, noting that the cast had been filming season 8 of Southern Charm for three weeks at the time. “Last year was very heavy and ominous and a lot of fights.”

The beer brewer — whose new romance with Olivia Flowers will be featured on the Bravo show — revealed that the cast had a chat before cameras were rolling about changing the atmosphere on the new season.

“We were like, ‘Can we just have a little more fun, guys? We’re actually friends and people like to see us being friends, so can we be friends?’” Kroll recalled. “And I think a lot of people have that mindset.”

Craig Conover, however, exclusively told Us in October 2021 that the duo’s drama from Winter House (filmed in February 2021) and Summer House (which took place in summer of that year) would cross over into the Charleston-based series.

“You’ll see our dynamics from Winter House then carry into this summer and who knows how that’s going to go,” the Sewing Down South founder teased, noting that he was “really excited” to be back with his pals.

Conover, whose girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, will pop up on season 8, added: “Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with] everyone becoming friends. I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up.”

Drama will also be in high supply on season 19 of The Bachelorette, which will premiere in July. ABC surprised viewers when it announced that the new season of the dating series — helmed by both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — will air in the summer instead of the show’s usual fall or winter schedule.

“We just got thrown in. But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way,” Windey said during a March interview with Good Morning America of the unconventional two-lead format. “So there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well.”

Scroll down to see when your favorite summer shows are premiering: