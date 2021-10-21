Say hello to the good ‘ol boys and girls! The cast of Southern Charm is switching it up once again for season 8 — with an old cast member coming back and the possibility of a few new faces.

The Bravo series, which premiered in 2014, has hooked fans in for years thanks to the charming nuances of Charleston, South Carolina, and the wild and crazy ways of some of its residents.

Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose and Craig Conover are the only original stars still standing after Cameran Eubanks walked away from the series ahead of season 7. Thomas Ravenel also exited the show after being arrested and pleading guilty to assault charges in 2018.

Despite losing some big names, Southern Charm has kept the drama high, and fans continue to tune in to see what will happen next thanks to the additions of Austen Kroll and his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy. Last season, fans also met John Pringle and Cameran’s pal Leva Bonaparte.

When it comes to season 8, however, the stars have been hinting that more change may be coming.

After Craig and Austen made headlines for their friendship with Kristin Cavallari in late 2020, the lawyer exclusively told Us Weekly that Cavallari could pop up on the reality series.

“It’s not ruled out at all,” Craig said in April 2021. “If [she and BFF Justin Anderson are] at the party, then yeah. I think some of our friends from the past six months, you’ll get to see a decent amount of them, which will be really fun.”

The Laguna Beach alum, for her part, told Us that she has no plans to make a cameo.

“They say, ‘Never say never,’ but I can confidently say I’m never going to do Southern Charm,” Cavallari exclusively told Us the same month. “I love Craig. I don’t know! I don’t know why he was saying that stuff.”

While the Hills alum isn’t gearing up for another Charleston visit just yet, Craig’s girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, and some of their Winter House cast mates may join for an episode or two.

“Bravo is kind of the new Marvel universe [with] everyone becoming friends,” Craig told Us in October 2021, hinting a crossover on Southern Charm could happen. “I think everyone that likes to watch it has some really exciting stuff to see in the next several months coming up.”

Scroll down to see what we know about Southern Charm season 8: