Who Is Brett Randle? 5 Things to Know About Madison LeCroy’s Fiance

Meet her man! Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy announced her engagement to boyfriend Brett Randle on Thursday, October 14, after seven months of dating.

“I’m excited to announce that I am engaged!” the South Carolina native exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 13, while promoting her Amazon partnership. “Oh, my gosh. I am so excited and I feel like I’ve been trying to hold this in for quite some time and it has been one of the hardest things I’ve had to do.”

At the time, the hairstylist noted that she and her beau were not in a rush to walk down the aisle.

“Even though I was married in the past, I had never tried on a wedding dress. I had never done any of that. This is really the first time that I’m going to be a bride, so I’m going to take my time,” she told Us. “[He] has a large family and so do I. So we’re gonna probably keep it under a hundred [guests] if we can, which is going to be hard to do.”

The salon owner, who first revealed the news of her engagement during an Amazon Live broadcast, revealed that Randle enlisted her 8-year-old son, Hudson, to help plan the proposal. The elementary schooler, whom LeCroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, wanted his mom to have an elaborate engagement complete with a limousine. As a result, Randle hired one to take the new family of three to dinner on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

“I’m like, ‘All right, this is weird,’” the Bravo personality recalled. “My son’s dressed up, but my son, like, won’t look at me in the face.”

However, an unexpected rainstorm meant the California native’s big question was delayed.

“He proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” LeCroy told Us at the time. “I completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying. I had no idea. … It was perfect.”

Hours after her Amazon Live announcement on Thursday, LeCroy shared a black-and-white photo of the couple via Instagram, writing, “When you know you know 🤍.”

The reality TV personality and Randle first took their love Instagram official in June after she previously hinted in April that she was seeing someone new after prior Alex Rodriguez romance speculation.

“Madhappy,” LeCroy captioned a series of pics of the pair as they cuddled up on a boat ride, posing for selfies and sharing kisses.

Weeks later, the Bravo star exclusively revealed to Us that the pair had instant chemistry upon meeting.

“A little over two months ago I was visiting Scottsdale, Arizona, with a bunch of my girlfriends for a Bachelorette party. He was there for a friend’s birthday party,” she explained in June. “I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

Scroll below to learn more about the man who swept LeCroy off her feet: