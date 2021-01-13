Things between Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy are going to get even nastier during the upcoming two-part Southern Charm season finale, according to John Pringle.

“It’s horrible to watch that. I think I say something to him on camera, like, ‘What’s happening? What is this?’ Because I had no idea that’s how it was. No one wants to see their friend just getting berated or told, you know, told to shut the F up [or] whatever,” Pringle exclusively told Us Weekly. “No one wants to see their buddy get belittled in front of a group of people.”

While Kroll and LeCroy’s on-again, off-again relationship has been playing out on season 7 of Southern Charm, the hairstylist broke the news to Us in December that the twosome had split for good.

“I get along with Madison, but watching her as a girlfriend, I thought was pretty intense,” Pringle added, noting their relationship was “horribly toxic.”

While the single father added that both of his costars “seem to be in a good spot” now, Kroll told Us last month that it’s been hard for him to watch their relationship drama on the series.

“The way that Madison treats me in [the last couple episodes] and the things that she says about me behind my back and the way that she just treats me like a nuisance in her life … it broke my heart,” he said. “It’s like being able to see [the signs] just right in front of my face. I was like, ‘Austen, what are you doing?’ What you’re seeing [on TV] happened back in May, June, July. People assume that we broke up yesterday.”

LeCroy, for her part, told Us that the pair never recovered from their issues that stemmed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I definitely think that quarantine was either gonna make it or break [our] relationship and unfortunately, we did not come out stronger,” she dished to Us in December. “We weren’t even in quarantine together. We did for a short period of time, and then I think we both realized that maybe there was just too many things that had happened in the past for us to actually play house for 14 days or whatever it was.”

Kroll previously teased that things get tense between him and his ex during the upcoming reunion, which taped in December. After filming the special, the Kings Calling Brewing owner jetted off to Nashville with costar Craig Conover to party with Kristin Cavallari. While both Kroll and Cavallari have insisted they are just friends, that didn’t stop LeCroy from spending time with the Hills alum’s estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

“It’s nothing serious at this point,” a source told Us earlier this month about Cutler and LeCroy’s “flirty” romance. “But they’re having fun getting to know each other.”

When asked about the former athlete on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on January 7, LeCroy quipped, “I’m not kissing and telling.”

Part one of the Southern Charm finale airs on Bravo Thursday, January 14, at 9 p.m. ET.