Southern Charm fans — and cast members — were shocked to learn Kathryn Dennis briefly moved in with ex Thomas Ravenel earlier this year … and even more surprised to see the disgraced former Bravo star on the season 7 premiere on Thursday, October 29.

“I’m always completely blown away by them, even though I shouldn’t be at this point. But when she said she was living with them, I mean, my jaw hit the floor,” Craig Conover exclusively told Us Weekly. “And then to find out that he filmed is incredible. I mean, some people will say, like, we shouldn’t give them a platform or show it, [but] it’s not a positive for Thomas that he filmed at all. So, anyone worried that we’re helping him by filming him, it’s not accurate. I mean, for him to go on Twitter all the time and blast the show and then film? It’s just incredible.”

While Craig was excited to see Thomas on the show, Shep Rose felt differently, citing the former politician’s negative tweets about the series since his 2018 exit.

“For as much shouting and hollering negatively about the show … that just pisses me off, honestly,” Shep told Us. “It’s not anybody on the show’s fault, anything bad that might’ve happened with him. And also, he really enjoyed it when he was on it. I mean, let’s be real honest here. He loved whatever fame and notoriety. He had a lot of fun with it, so don’t cry over what you perceive as spilled milk, you know, because it was a lot of fun.”

Southern Charm viewers watched Thomas and Kathryn’s on-again, off-again relationship play out on the first five seasons of the Bravo series. The network cut ties with Thomas, who shares daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with Kathryn, after he was accused of sexual assault while season 5 was airing. (Thomas, who pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges in 2019, paid a $125,000 settlement to their former caretaker, Dawn, who filed the report against him.)

According to Shep, there’s more drama between the exes that we haven’t even seen on Southern Charm over the years.

“The insanity and the dysfunction is literally nothing compared to what we don’t even know. So, I’m not surprised by anything,” he said. “And if you told me that they went like skydiving without a parachute, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that makes sense.’”

Newbie Leva Bonaparte, meanwhile, was shocked to learn Kathryn was living with Thomas.

“I was like, ‘What the F?’ … Every time I’m around Kathryn, it’s just like a bomb goes off,” she said. “To me, that is so wild, but for her, it’s like just another Tuesday.”

Thomas, for his part, told Us earlier this month that he wasn’t paid for his appearance — and didn’t think the network would use the footage. “I just let them film a little segment with the kids as a favor to Kathryn,” he said. “At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was being painted and was unsafe for her and the kids.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.