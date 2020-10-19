Plot twist. Kathryn Dennis temporarily moved into ex Thomas Ravenel’s guest house earlier this year — and Bravo cameras captured it all.

“I just let them film a little segment with the kids as a favor to Kathryn,” Ravenel, who allegedly appears in the premiere, exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that he didn’t think the network would use the footage. “I wasn’t paid. At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was being painted and was unsafe for her and the kids.”

Ravenel and Dennis, 29, share daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4. After a lengthy custody battle, she was granted joint custody in August 2019. Dennis told Us that November that the pair were in a good place.

“We actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me,” she told Us at BravoCon. “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

Fans watched Ravenel and Dennis’ tumultuous relationship play out on the first five seasons of Southern Charm. The former politician was fired from the show ahead of season 6 after he was accused of sexual assault by his children’s former nanny, Dawn, in 2018. Ravenel pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges in 2019 and subsequently paid a $125,000 settlement to the caretaker.

Following his exit from the series, Ravenel welcomed his third child, Jonathan, with Heather Mascoe. While the twosome were not romantically involved when the nurse gave birth in June, he revealed earlier this month that they have plans to wed.

“Did anyone know I’m getting married?” he tweeted Tuesday, October 13.

After a social media user inquired about a prenuptial agreement, he added, “Not with this one. No need.”

That same day, Ravenel shared a selfie with Mascoe via Instagram, writing, “She’s a gooood woman!”

Bravo has yet to publicly comment on Ravenel’s involvement with season 7 of Southern Charm, but he was named dropped in the trailer.

“Thomas got a girl pregnant and she’s having the baby,” Dennis tells friend Danni Baird in the teaser.

Southern Charm returns to Bravo Thursday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET.