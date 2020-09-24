Bap a do! The Southern Charm cast is back and bringing the drama in the first trailer for season 7 of the Bravo series.

Craig Conover kicks off the trailer by slamming friend Austen Kroll for his continuous relationship issues with Madison LeCroy.

“When you’re in an unhealthy relationship, you start acting like a little bitch,” Craig, 31, says before asking Madison, 29, if she even loves the beer maker.

The trailer then switches to the hairstylist telling her on-again, off-again boyfriend that they need to go their “separate ways.” She later taunts him, calling Austen, 33, a “beta bitch” while at one of the group’s extravagant gatherings.

Fans also get a glimpse at a possible new love interest for Madison in newcomer John Pringle, who tells Craig their relationship status is “TBD.”

Season 7 of the Bravo series promises even more tension that usual, having been filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine and during the Black Lives Matters protests.

“For me it’s about the change I want to see in this little southern town of mine,” newcomer Leva Bonaparte tells the Charleston crew.

Southern belle Patricia Altschul is briefly shown having her butler, Michael Kelcourse, disinfect a box sent to her house amid the COVID-19 crisis, while Shep Rose reveals that someone he knows contracted the virus.

Viewers get a peek at all things Kathryn Dennis as well, including her drinking problems, friendship drama with Danni Baird and her alleged racist remarks.

“Oh, my gosh, what is she doing? She’s off the wagon,” Kathryn, 29, says in the clip, poking fun at herself after being seen taking a shot. She later claims that “she’s the furthest thing from racist” after a statue of her relative, former vice president John C. Calhoun, is taken down in Charleston due to his association with slavery.

The explosive trailer didn’t leave out original cast member, Thomas Ravenel, although he was only mentioned by name. “Thomas got a girl pregnant and she’s having the baby,” Kathryn spilled to Danni, 36, referencing Thomas’ newest baby, son Jonathan, who he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe in July.

The teaser for the upcoming season of the reality series came after serious cast shakeups earlier this year.

Original star Cameran Eubanks announced her departure from the show, in May 2020, saying she “must protect what is sacred” and that “some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.”

Her shocking exit came after her husband, Jason Wimberly, was “falsely dragged” into drama surrounding the show and Cameron, 36, following “ridiculous and fake rumors” about her marriage and Jason allegedly having a mistress.

The same month, Naomi Olindo, whose dating drama with Craig hooked fans in year after year, confirmed she wouldn’t be returning to the series.

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that Chelsea Meissner and Eliza Limehouse were also out for season 7.

Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres on Bravo on Thursday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET.