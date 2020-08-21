Correcting past mistakes? Bravo reviewed several episodes of Southern Charm to look into racially charged remarks from old seasons of the Charleston-based series, Us Weekly can confirm.

A TikTok user called attention to episodes of Southern Charm missing from the app earleir this month. “Did #Bravo think we wouldn’t notice the missing #SouthernCharm episodes? #bravotv,” @thetalkofshame captioned her video.

The user subsequently watched the episodes for the potentially offensive scenes. One example cited was during season 1 episode 2, which aired in 2014. In the scene, former star Thomas Ravenel’s father, ex-Congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr., quipped that he doesn’t like to hold onto $5 bills because Abraham Lincoln is on them.

“This was aired! Primetime! Bravo!” the TikToker exclaimed.

The other episodes temporarily taken down included the season 3 premiere, the season 4 premiere and season 4 episode 8.

A spokesperson for Bravo confirmed to Variety that the network was reviewing old content to flag racially insensitive scenes amid the Black Lives Matter movement. All of the episodes have since been re-uploaded untouched, apart from the season 3 premiere. The network is set to edit out a scene in the 2016 episode in which Kathryn Dennis gives a tour of her family’s plantation, per Variety.

“Is it the casual reference to you living on a plantation on top of a slave cemetery, before you sit down to drink mint juleps with your friend?” @thetalkofshame said of the scene. “Is it that every plantation really is just a giant slave cemetery?”

Bravo noted that Southern Charm is one of its many shows under review. The network first took action in June when Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from Vanderpump Rules due to their past racially insensitive comments. Bravo also cut ties with Below Deck Mediterranean’s Peter Hunziker for an offensive Instagram post.

Production on season 7 of Southern Charm resumed earlier this summer after hitting pause amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and Eliza Limehouse all confirmed that they would not be returning for the new season, leaving Dennis, Shep Rose and Craig Conover as the only original cast members left. Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Danni Baird and Olindo’s friend Leva Bonaparte are also expected to be featured on season 7, but Bravo has yet to officially announce a cast or premiere date.