Cameran Eubanks still has love for her friends in Charleston. The reality TV personality revealed where she stands with former Southern Charm costar and producer Whitney Sudler-Smith amid the drama surrounding her exit from the Bravo show.

“[Whitney] is like a brother to me. We talk on the phone almost every day,” Eubanks, 36, recently replied to an Instagram user. “I’d give him a kidney.”

Fans questioned where Eubanks stood with both Sudler-Smith and his mother, Patricia Altschul, after she announced her departure from Southern Charm on Tuesday, May 12. Things got messy after reports surfaced that she left the show due to rumors her husband, Jason Wimberly, had an affair with makeup artist Rebecca Leigh Wash. In addition to denying all of the allegations, both Eubanks and Wash implied that Kathryn Dennis started the rumor of the affair.

“‘No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride…’” Eubanks wrote on Friday, May 15, via Instagram as the drama played out. “‘And if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well… maybe chalk it off to forced consciousness expansion.’ ❤️”

Altschul, who grew close to Dennis during season 6 of the show, seemingly took Eubanks’ side in the comments section, writing, “No sympathy for the devil … indeed.”

Eubanks later gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers more insight into her post.

“What that quote means to me is you don’t need to have sympathy for me because this is a part of being associated with reality TV. I put myself in this situation,” she explained. ‘“Making a deal with the devil.’ Jason and Rebecca are the real victims.”

Dennis, for her part, spoke out for the first time on Sunday, May 17.

“Y’all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I’m freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because of the way I’m being portrayed is totally not true!!!” she wrote via Instagram.

Dennis then addressed her recent racially insensitive messages — including her use of a monkey emoji — during a private Instagram message with radio host Tamika Gadsden.

“I use that emoji all the time because it looks silly and awkward and that’s my baseline,” she wrote. “The account was anonymous. I didn’t even know who I was messaging???? And now I’ve been labeled all this crazy stuff and it’s just not true. And it’s not fair.”

Dennis promised fans she would tell them more on Monday, May 18.

Production on Southern Charm season 7 was suspended in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, but is set to include Dennis, Altschul, Sudler-Smith, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Madison LeCroy and Danni Baird.