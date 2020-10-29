Ready for love? Leva Bonaparte hinted that Bravo costar Craig Conover might have found his forever woman.

The Southern Charm newcomer exclusively told Us Weekly that the Sewing Down South designer, 31, is the most likely cast member to get married next.

“I’ve met his current woman friend and, yeah, she’s really sweet, really beautiful, very quiet,” Bonaparte told Us on Tuesday, October 27, while promoting the new season of Southern Charm. “I think that’s what Craig needs.”

She added: “He kind of needs like a stoic strong, quiet girl, so he can be the social butterfly and, you know, feel confident and manly. I think this might be The One, I don’t know.”

Earlier this month, Conover opened up to Us about his relationship status ahead of the reality show’s season 7 premiere.

“I’m dating and you’ll see that,” he exclusively revealed. “You know, the timing this year with filming and everything and figuring out [the coronavirus pandemic], you know, it makes it hard.”

The Delaware native explained that “you can’t get everything, but you can try,” which fans will watch play out this season.

“You’ll see me dating. I wanted to get to a good place professionally and with the business and then, you know, it was time to open up, which was good,” he said.

Conover, for his part, had a few ideas as to who he thought would tie the knot next in his friend group.

“I think Kathryn [Dennis] would be first engaged,” he revealed. “But I feel like Shep [Rose]‘s the one that would get married.”

Conover’s dating life isn’t the only new romance brewing for the Southern Charm cast this season. Rose, 40, became Instagram official with Taylor Ann Green in May and she will appear on the show as his girlfriend.

Bonaparte, who is the first person of color on the Bravo series, will be joined by fellow newbie John Pringle as full-time cast members alongside Madison LeCroy, who previously had a part-time role.

The trio have stepped up in the absence of Cameran Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo, all of whom left the show earlier this year.

Conover, Rose, Dennis, 29, and Austen Kroll will also remain full-time cast members. Fans will continue to see friends of the group — Danni Baird, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Patricia Altschul — throughout the season as well.

Southern Charm returns to Bravo on Thursday, October 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi