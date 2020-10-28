That loving feeling! Shep Rose is confident in his relationship with Taylor Ann Green after the two began dating earlier this year.

“Things are going well, and she’s fantastic,” Rose, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 27, while promoting season 7 of Southern Charm. “I kinda jokingly said, like, she refuses to give me a reason to not be in love with her, honestly. Like, I can find a reason to, like, weasel my way out of, like, any — oh, not weasel, but you know what I mean?”

The Bravo personality admitted that he can “usually find a reason” to break off a romance, but not with Green, 26.

“[I usually say], ‘Oh, well, you know, then there’s that.’ And then, you know, sort of, like, the three-month itch, I guess you would call it,” he explained. “And, like, day after day, month after month, she was just fantastic. It just makes it really easy when, when you’re, like, wait a second, why would I ever not want this person in my life? That doesn’t make any sense at all. So it’s definitely a departure from my norm.”

The Southern Charm star noted that his reservations about settling down have been put at ease with the dental assistant.

“I was definitely nervous about, you know, domestic bliss. Even though my parents had been married for 45 years and both my brother and sister were married,” he told Us. “So, I don’t have, like, you know, a lot of examples of things not working, but for some reason I worry about that and wring my hands about that.”

The South Carolina native continued: “I guess she makes it just so easy that I just think that I know that I’m in the right situation and it’s just easy. She just makes it really easy because she’s so kind and lovely. And she just makes everyone around her feel good. And that’s just like a really good, really good trait.”

Rose became Instagram official with Green in May after being linked earlier in the year. When season 7 premieres this month, the Appalachian State University alum will make her Southern Charm debut, having meshed well with the cast and Rose’s longtime friends.

“She’s become better friends with my friends than I am,” the Relationshep alum revealed. “And I’m, like, sort of pissed about that. I mean my dog, little Craig, loves her I think more than me. I mean, Craig [Conover] and Austen [Kroll], I think like her more than me. She’s taken over.”

Conover, 31, exclusively told Us earlier this month that he does “love Taylor” and said she’s rubbed off on Rose.

“Shep is such a better version of himself with her. You know, towards the end of last year I had stopped talking to Shep. We just weren’t on the same page,” the Sewing Down South designer told Us on Friday, October 23. “I was moving forward with my business and there wasn’t anything there for me. It was toxic. And he wasn’t in a great place and he started dating Taylor.”

Rose’s Bravo castmembers might be fully on board with Green, but that doesn’t mean the pair are rushing to tie the knot.

“She doesn’t want to, to her credit,” the reality TV star told Us. “I mean, part of the reason is [she’s] younger than me. The clock isn’t exactly ticking for her, which is, you know, I don’t know. it’s very relaxed on that front.”

Over the years, fans have seen Rose romance numerous women, including his fling with Kathryn Dennis, flirtation with Chelsea Meissner and short-lived relationship with Relationshep winner Bella Clark in 2018.

Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres Thursday, October 29, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi