Getting serious? Kathryn Dennis confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Chleb Ravenell via Instagram on Friday, October 23, three months after they were first linked.

“You,” the Southern Charm star, 29, captioned a photo of Ravenell, 32, with his arms wrapped around her, along with a heart emoji.

The couple sparked romance rumors in July when Dennis was spotted getting cozy with Ravenell at his birthday party. Chleb’s brother Chelsie Ravenell’s girlfriend, Jacquelyn Stewart, shared a photo from their PDA-filled night via Instagram.

“Happy birthday @_kbkilla. We love u! @kathryndennis @chelsieravenell,” Stewart captioned the post.

Dennis previously was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Thomas Ravenel until the pair called it quits for good in 2016. The former costars share daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4. The former politician, 57, is also the father of 3-month-old son, Jonathan, whom he shares with Heather Mascoe.

Ravenel was fired from Southern Charm ahead of the Bravo show’s sixth season after he was accused of sexual assault by his children’s former nanny, Dawn, in 2018. Ravenel pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges in 2019 and later paid a $125,000 settlement to the caretaker.

Earlier this month, Ravenel exclusively told Us Weekly that he filmed a scene for Southern Charm season 7 after Dennis temporarily moved into her ex’s guest house.

“I just let them film a little segment with the kids as a favor to Kathryn,” Ravenel said, noting that he didn’t think the network would use the footage. “I wasn’t paid. At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was being painted and was unsafe for her and the kids.”

After her split from Ravenel, Dennis briefly dated singer Hunter Price before they broke up in 2019. The model told Us in November 2019 that she wanted her next boyfriend to be “normal, stable, kind and intelligent.” Dennis added that it was important for him to be comfortable with filming reality TV.

“I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life,” she said at the time. “You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”