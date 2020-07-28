Kathryn Dennis appears to be off the market. The Southern Charm star has been linked to Chleb Ravenell.

The 28-year-old Bravo personality recently cozied up to her new man on his 32nd birthday. Chleb’s brother Chelsie Ravenell’s girlfriend, Jacquelyn Stewart, shared a photo from their night out on Sunday, July 26.

“Happy birthday @_kbkilla. We love u! @kathryndennis @chelsieravenell,” Stewart captioned the PDA-filled photo via Instagram.

She also posted video of the foursome goofing off in the car to Kygo’s new remix of Tina Turner’s megahit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

Dennis previously confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2019 that she was single after dating singer Hunter Price.

“Single. You’re dang right,” she told Us at BravoCon, noting she wanted a man who was “normal, stable, kind and intelligent.”

Dennis added at the time that anyone she dates would likely have to be OK with filming the Bravo hit. “I would rather keep it separate, but at the same time, this is my life,” she told Us. “You know what I mean? So if they’re going to be a part of it, it’s just kind of the way it goes, you know? It’s all about the person that’s in it that makes it whatever it is.”

Dennis shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4, with ex Thomas Ravenel. The former costars ended their on-again, off-again relationship in 2016. And while their custody battle for their two kids quickly turned tumultuous, Dennis and the former politician, 57, agreed to joint custody in 2019.

“We actually have a great coparenting relationship. It’s good for him, it’s good for me,” she told Us in November 2019. “We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good.”

Several months later, Ravenel welcomed his third child, son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel, with his ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe. He introduced Kensie and Saint to their baby brother earlier this month.

“It’s kind of difficult to explain to them, you know, ‘This is your half-brother – different mothers, same father.’ They were a little confused,” he told the Daily Mail on July 13. “In the end I just told them, ‘You’ll understand when you’re older!’”

Dennis has yet to publicly comment on Ravenel’s new addition. Scroll through for what we know about Chleb: