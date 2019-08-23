



“Austen and I’s relationship is complicated, obviously. He has said that multiple times. I think right now he’s focusing on his beer, which is so great,” the Southern Charm newbie told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, August 22. “I’m not trying to be in any way … I guess I would say just a distraction. I don’t want to say that we wouldn’t revisit this, because we do feel a type of way about each other.”

Bravo fans were introduced to Madison as Austen’s girlfriend during season 6 of Southern Charm. After the hairdresser was accused of sending a flirty message to costar Danni Baird’s boyfriend, however, Austen’s friends Shep Rose and Craig Conover convinced him to break things off. Madison doesn’t blame her on-off beau’s pals, however.

“Austen’s a grown man. He can make that decision on his own. I do tell him that you end up being influenced by the top five people that you hang out with, or even betrayed is the same kind of vibe that they’re giving off. I tell him now, I’m like, ‘Now that you’re a business man, let’s act like it,’” she explained to Us. “Craig is Craig. I’ve known Craig for a long time. It’s so crazy because he acts so chill when it’s just me around him on my own, and then he has a lot of things to say. I’m never mad at Craig, I mean, come on.”

Despite their rocky romance, Madison has a lot of love for Austen — and isn’t ruling out a reconciliation.

“I love the fact that he has dimples. That’s obviously one of the first things I see,” she gushed to Us. “I like how tall he is. I love his personality. He just makes you feel very welcome, you know? It’s just easy, I guess.”

Madison, a single mother, also hopes to tie the knot again one day.

“I am in no rush. I’ve already had my son, so therefore I don’t feel like I’m having a time clock. But, yeah I think. Yeah, possibly,” she said.

When asked if Austen could be The One, Madison played coy: “Maybe, who knows.”

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

