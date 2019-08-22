



In the hot seat. Kathryn Dennis and Craig Conover addressed their respective issues with substance abuse during part 1 of the Southern Charm reunion on Wednesday, August 21.

Kathryn Dennis Admits She’s Drinking

“I don’t smoke weed or do anything illegal like that,” before she admitted that she started drinking alcohol again. “It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out partying, by any means.”

The topic of Kathryn’s past substance abuse struggles came up while discussing her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May, in which fans thought she was under the influence.

“I haven’t really watched the episode because I’m too embarrassed to watch it,” she explained during the reunion.

After Austen Kroll admitted he thought something was off with Kathryn, she fired back: “But don’t ever think for a f–king second you’re going to come after me and my sobriety. You better back the f–k up.”

Kathryn checked into treatment in 2016 after she lost custody of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3. Earlier this month, a judge awarded her joint custody despite her ex Thomas Ravenel’s request that she be stripped of it.

Craig Conover Admits Adderall Use

The conversation shifted to Craig after Andy Cohen asked Cameran Eubanks if her costar was addicted to ADD medication.

“100 percent,” Cameran said. “When you abuse it and mix that with alcohol and having no sleep, that is a recipe for f–king disaster.”

Craig agreed with Cameran before revealing he hasn’t taken the meds in two months.

Earlier this year, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder admitted she also had an issue with Adderall while filming season 6 of the show.

Naomie Denies That Matul Is Controlling

Naomie Olindo’s boyfriend, Matul Shah, was slammed by fans after she ditched the cast trip because he was uncomfortable with her vacationing with Craig, whom she dated in the past.

“Honestly watching back the scenes with Matul, his personality didn’t translate,” Naomie explained after denying that her boyfriend is controlling. “Not everybody is comfortable with three cameras their face. I really felt like you didn’t see the true way that he is.”

For more from part 1 of the reunion — including why Whitney really denied hooking up with Kathryn — watch the video above!

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

