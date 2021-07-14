Spilling the sweet tea. Ashley Jacobs and more of Naomie Olindo’s former Southern Charm costars are weighing in on her split from Metul Shah following allegations of infidelity on the doctor’s part.

Us Weekly reported on Monday, July 12, that the 28-year-old Bravo personality, who left the series after season 6 in 2020, and Shah had called it quits just weeks after they moved to New York City together.

The duo dated for three years before relocating from Charleston, South Carolina, to the Big Apple at the end of June.

After news broke of their split, Instagram account BestofBravo reported that Olindo discovered Shah was unfaithful following their move. As speculation that the designer discovered text messages between the physician and another woman continued to make headlines, Olindo’s agent Paul Desisto confirmed to People that the duo were “no longer together.”

He explained that the TV personality had returned to Charleston and “plans to stay there for the time being.” Olindo has since deleted her photos with Shah, leaving only a few group snaps of them together on her social media accounts.

The L’Abeye founder seemingly addressed the cheating rumors via her Instagram Story on Monday, writing, “Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

Although she felt hurt, Olindo later asked her followers to be kind to her ex-boyfriend amid their breakup.

“I am so thankful for all of the support you guys are giving me right now,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 13. “Trust me I need it. This is incredibly embarrassing and I feel so lost, I just ask that you please stop sending/saying hateful things to Metul.”

Before meeting Shah, Olindo dated her Southern Charm costar Craig Conover for nearly three years. The pair called it quits in 2017 after their rocky relationship played out on the reality series for multiple seasons.

Scroll down to see which of Olindo’s former castmates have commented on her and Shah’s split: