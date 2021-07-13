Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah’s Relationship Timeline

After watching her rocky romance with Craig Conover, some Southern Charm fans thought Naomie Olindo found The One in Metul Shah … until their messy split.

The France native first appeared on Bravo during season 3 of the reality series after reconnecting with Conover, whom she met at the College of Charleston. The twosome split in 2017 and Olindo moved on with Shah in 2018.

“Babies like him better than me. Kids like him better than me. Adults like him better than me. My own family likes him better than me,” she captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo with Shah in 2019.

Later that year, he made his debut on Southern Charm after a lot of convincing from Olindo.

“He wanted nothing to do with it. But he did it for me which is really nice. I know he didn’t want to. But he handled it like a champ,” she told Decider in May 2019 before gushing about him. “He makes me want to do better. He’s an amazing dancer, I have probably hundreds of videos of him dancing. Metul, he’s really helped me [see] I don’t need to go out all the time and people also shouldn’t be pressuring you to do it. I definitely go out less and am home a lot more but I’m so much happier that way.”

As the pair celebrated three years of dating in 2020, news broke that Olindo wasn’t returning for season 7 of Southern Charm. She and Shah subsequently left South Carolina and moved to New York City for his job.

“Charleston farewell tour begins,” he wrote alongside a photo with Olindo on May 3, 2021.

Two months later, the fashion designer admitted that she was having a hard time adjusting.

“I want to start a small/discussion group in New York for girls struggling to meet friends. I’m thankful to have some friends here already but I cannot imagine moving to a new city and knowing NO ONE,” Olindo wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “Making friends as adults is hard and I want to help women feel less alone. Would you come?? Omg what if no one came and it was just me that showed up???? Spiraling.”

That same month, speculation surfaced that the pair split after he was caught cheating. Olindo’s agent confirmed on July 12, 2021, that the twosome are “no longer together” as she is “back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being.” Olindo seemingly confirmed the cheating accusations — which Shah has yet to publicly comment on — via a teary Instagram selfie.

“Nothing will be worse than losing my dad but this is a close second,” she wrote. “Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I’m just so sorry to anyone else that has stumbled across those terrible messages.”

Scroll through for a timeline of Olindo and Shah’s relationship: